Analysts Anticipate Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Stantec also reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $740.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.32 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. Desjardins increased their price target on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Stantec by 824.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,068,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,685,000 after acquiring an additional 953,289 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,518,000 after purchasing an additional 846,544 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,160,000 after purchasing an additional 605,271 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,700,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,335,000 after purchasing an additional 420,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 588,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,644,000 after purchasing an additional 314,755 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STN traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $55.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,807. Stantec has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.133 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

