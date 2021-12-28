Analysts Expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings. Mission Produce posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.09 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In other Mission Produce news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $127,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $800,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mission Produce by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,136,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,265,000 after buying an additional 75,406 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the second quarter worth approximately $33,710,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,339,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 82,508 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,300,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 173.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 804,673 shares in the last quarter. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVO opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

