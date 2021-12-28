Analysts Expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to post sales of $15.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.30 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $12.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $58.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.92 million to $59.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $63.35 million, with estimates ranging from $63.01 million to $64.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Smith Micro Software.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

In related news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 21.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 81,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.92. 4,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,448. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.53. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

