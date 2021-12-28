Analysts Expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.03. Under Armour posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Under Armour from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 34,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.93. 3,285,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,666,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

