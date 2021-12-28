Analysts Expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $158.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will report $158.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.00 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $142.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $548.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $549.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $587.11 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $598.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 49,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 33,992 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 470.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,960 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. 3,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,499. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Bradley (VRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.