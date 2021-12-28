Analysts Set Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) PT at $83.40

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.40.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.
In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $524,579.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 459,712 shares of company stock valued at $34,227,704 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ALTR stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.98. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $54.64 and a one year high of $82.96.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
