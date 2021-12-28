Analysts Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Target Price at €64.56

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €64.56 ($73.37).

ABI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($64.77) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($92.39) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

