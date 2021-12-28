Analysts Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) PT at C$252.92

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$252.92.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BYD. TD Securities decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$272.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of BYD opened at C$199.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$217.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$229.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$183.00 and a one year high of C$267.00. The company has a market cap of C$4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.92.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.68). The firm had revenue of C$617.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$608.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 4.0700003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.144 dividend. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

