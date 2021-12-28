Analysts Set Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Target Price at $26.00

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IAS shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at $207,571,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,903,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,387,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,874,000 after buying an additional 2,069,705 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,841,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,722,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAS traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 16,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,789. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $29.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

