Analysts Set Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Target Price at C$11.28

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.28.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.43 per share, with a total value of C$482,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,508,028 shares in the company, valued at C$16,118,845.15. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 983,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,490,090.20.

Shares of K stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.16. 435,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,309. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. The stock has a market cap of C$8.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

