Analysts Set nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Target Price at $81.06

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.06.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ NCNO traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $54.97. 3,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,546. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average of $65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that nCino will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 6,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $1,395,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,617 shares of company stock valued at $7,443,639. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

