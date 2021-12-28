Analysts Set SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Target Price at $23.06

Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.31.

Several research firms have commented on SEMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, insider Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $66,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $154,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $22,994,302 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SEMrush by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEMrush by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $21.44 on Friday. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

