Analysts Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Target Price at $30.80

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.21.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DSP. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter worth $153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter worth $157,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 101.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter worth $168,000. 19.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,138. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. Equities analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

