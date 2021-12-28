Analyzing CI&T (NYSE:CINT) and Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Infosys shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Infosys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Infosys and CI&T’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infosys $13.56 billion 7.92 $2.61 billion $0.67 37.81 CI&T $185.57 million 8.28 $24.76 million N/A N/A

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than CI&T.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Infosys and CI&T, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infosys 1 4 1 0 2.00 CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00

Infosys currently has a consensus price target of $21.56, indicating a potential downside of 14.88%. CI&T has a consensus price target of $18.14, indicating a potential upside of 56.13%. Given CI&T’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than Infosys.

Profitability

This table compares Infosys and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infosys 19.04% 28.70% 19.67% CI&T N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Infosys beats CI&T on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc. is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc. is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

