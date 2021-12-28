Analyzing Fluent (FLNT) & Its Rivals

Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Fluent to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Fluent has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluent’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fluent and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluent -4.40% -6.48% -4.40% Fluent Competitors -18.86% 14.08% -5.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fluent and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fluent $310.72 million $2.21 million -12.94 Fluent Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.26

Fluent’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fluent. Fluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fluent and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluent 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fluent Competitors 131 578 634 11 2.39

Fluent currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 38.85%. Given Fluent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fluent is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Fluent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Fluent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fluent beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

