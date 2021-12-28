Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528 in the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AR opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 4.39.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

