Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in AON were worth $14,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 4.7% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 4.7% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.9% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $298.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $200.65 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

