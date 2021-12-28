Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.84. The stock had a trading volume of 24,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,704. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

In other news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,008,572 shares of company stock worth $68,795,055 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.