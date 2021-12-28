Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.1% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $180.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.06. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

