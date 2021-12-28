Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.7% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $180.33 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

