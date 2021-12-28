Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Cut by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,840 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.4% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $180.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.06. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.