Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,779,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 17,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 26,721 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.23. 42 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,759. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $109.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.69.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

