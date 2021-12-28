Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.23. 42 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,759. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $109.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.69.
Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.
About Applied Industrial Technologies
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.
