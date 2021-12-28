Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.51.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $8.80. 40,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,210. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $1,265,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $579,000. Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $1,161,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $39,840,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $4,975,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.
