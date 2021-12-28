Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $8.80. 40,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,210. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.50.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $1,265,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $579,000. Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $1,161,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $39,840,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $4,975,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

