Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ASC. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

NYSE:ASC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 117,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,680. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASC. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

