Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,706 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $849,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,548,000 after purchasing an additional 182,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,679,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,009,000 after purchasing an additional 221,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,163,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,190,000 after purchasing an additional 331,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

ARES opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average of $74.94. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 97.92%.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $2,464,459.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,404 shares of company stock worth $18,219,189. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.