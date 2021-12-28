Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) COO Acquires $199,999.80 in Stock

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) COO Jeremy Welter purchased 13,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AINC opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. Ashford Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.60.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.52. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $102.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashford Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AINC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ashford from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ashford by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ashford in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

