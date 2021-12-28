Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 64 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 115.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,334 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,723,982,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $407,981.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.40.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $485.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $456.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.59. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $488.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

