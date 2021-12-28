Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 280,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,285 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

NYSE:DEA opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 0.42. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 353.35%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.