Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Amundi acquired a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Masco by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,538,000 after buying an additional 1,530,169 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Masco by 7,852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,355,000 after buying an additional 1,447,434 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Masco by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,705,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Masco by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,279,000 after buying an additional 670,115 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.