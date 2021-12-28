Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $7.40 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 56.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 65.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.27. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.41.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.65.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

