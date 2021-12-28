Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UGI were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in UGI by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in UGI by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in UGI by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average is $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

UGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,563 shares of company stock worth $8,268,069 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

