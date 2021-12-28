Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) Receives €19.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €19.07 ($21.67).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.50 ($24.43) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €16.45 ($18.69) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($19.89) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.70 ($25.80) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of €13.65 ($15.51) and a 52-week high of €16.48 ($18.73).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

