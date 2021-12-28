ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on January 7th

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
ATN International has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years. ATN International has a dividend payout ratio of -1,133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 400.0%.
Shares of ATNI opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29. ATN International has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $52.65.
ATNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
In other ATN International news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ATN International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.38% of ATN International worth $10,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ATN International Company Profile
ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.
