ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on January 7th

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

ATN International has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years. ATN International has a dividend payout ratio of -1,133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 400.0%.

Get ATN International alerts:

Shares of ATNI opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29. ATN International has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $52.65.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $166.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ATN International will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

ATNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other ATN International news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ATN International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.38% of ATN International worth $10,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.