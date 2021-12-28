aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) will announce sales of $7.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $10.00 million. aTyr Pharma posted sales of $2.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 265.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year sales of $7.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.15 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $12.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

LIFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.44. 8,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,095. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $206.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.49. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

