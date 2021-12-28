AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$60.71.

ACQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cormark raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. ATB Capital raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$37.52 per share, with a total value of C$116,321.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,035,640.32.

ACQ traded up C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$40.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,180. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$22.49 and a one year high of C$59.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 4.0500001 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

