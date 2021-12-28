Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Avangrid from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.35. 16,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,457. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,165,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,767 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 1,755.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,214,000 after buying an additional 432,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avangrid by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,677,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,296,000 after buying an additional 313,371 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after buying an additional 308,114 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 421.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 349,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after buying an additional 282,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

