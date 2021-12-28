Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Sunday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AVDX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 518,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,764. Avant Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.97.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $65.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

About Avant Diagnostics

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

