Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $212.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $147.40 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.08.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

