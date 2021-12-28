AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to announce $35.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.96 million to $35.73 million. AXT posted sales of $27.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $134.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.63 million to $135.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $155.24 million, with estimates ranging from $145.51 million to $160.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AXT.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. AXT had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXTI. Wedbush began coverage on AXT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in AXT during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in AXT during the second quarter valued at $3,128,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AXT by 8.5% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 606,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AXT during the second quarter valued at $2,221,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AXT by 125.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXTI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.59. 128,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,737. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.40 million, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 2.21. AXT has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.