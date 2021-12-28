Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

