Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $220,000 Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

In other news, Chairman John M. Pasquesi acquired 484,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,349,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.71. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

