Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of AWH stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 78.11% and a negative net margin of 449.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspira Women’s Health Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

