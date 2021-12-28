Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Gap Down to $16.44

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.44, but opened at $16.01. Banco Santander-Chile shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 1,152 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $654.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.70 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 200,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

