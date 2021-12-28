Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.75 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.51.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 157.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 20,658 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Banco Santander by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 967,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 45,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

