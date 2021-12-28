Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 78,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.98. 282,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,453,960. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.68. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $368.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

