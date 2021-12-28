Bank of America Corp DE Sells 16,392 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 722,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,392 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $43,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,175 shares of company stock worth $762,033 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.77. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

