Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 274,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,873 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $44,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,931 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,990,000 after purchasing an additional 313,011 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 24,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,119,000 after buying an additional 58,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $165.55 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

