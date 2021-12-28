Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $598.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $42.19.
In related news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of Marin Bancorp
Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.
