Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $598.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

