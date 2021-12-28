Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Shares of Bank of Princeton stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.65. Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Princeton will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the third quarter valued at $272,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton during the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

