Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,421 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,674 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.52. 109,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,734,578. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

